Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given New GBX 1,415 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($21.85) to GBX 1,415 ($17.17) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.63) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 850 ($10.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,256.50 ($27.39).

LON OCDO opened at GBX 831 ($10.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a PE ratio of -27.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 913.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,230.64. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,105 ($25.55).

In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 794 ($9.64) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($121,427.36). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,650 shares of company stock worth $10,048,720.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

