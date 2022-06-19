Observer (OBSR) Market Capitalization Tops $6.52 Million

Observer (OBSR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $103,273.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Observer has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

