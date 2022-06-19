Nikulski Financial Inc. Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

X traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. 27,447,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,788,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $84,246.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,644 shares of company stock worth $4,613,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

