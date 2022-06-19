Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 778 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,015,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,803. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average of $123.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.