Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,455,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after acquiring an additional 796,397 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,004,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 495,031 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,933,000 after acquiring an additional 350,970 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $$20.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,047. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $21.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

