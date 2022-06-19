Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IWF traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,497. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

