Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $644,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,791,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,556. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average of $104.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

