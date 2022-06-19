Nikulski Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.47. 8,498,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,448. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

