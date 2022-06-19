Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 980 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

IUSG traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.23. The stock had a trading volume of 865,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,914. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

