NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock valued at $77,924,360. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.97 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

