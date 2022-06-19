New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 129.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.9%.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 13,986,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,131. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.75 million, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 71,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 190,869 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 90,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 355,207 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.