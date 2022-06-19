Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Holdings Raised by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,957. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

