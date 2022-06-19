Nervos Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.88 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $94.76 million and $2.88 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,356.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $954.77 or 0.05201291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00027338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00247746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.00622241 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00554668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00073606 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

