My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

