My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.07.

NYSE ACN opened at $275.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.97. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

