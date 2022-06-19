My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,131,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

