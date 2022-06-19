My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $809,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,132 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.38.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.65 and a one year high of $217.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

