My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $5.96 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

