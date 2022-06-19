My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $1.38 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,613,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 118,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,043,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

