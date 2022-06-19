My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,234 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

