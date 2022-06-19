My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,625 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $251.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $341.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.79.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.98.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

