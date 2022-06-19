My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,167 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.95 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98.

