My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,851 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $113.97 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.76 and a 200 day moving average of $123.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

