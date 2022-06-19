My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,637 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.17.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $204.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.81. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

