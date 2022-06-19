Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.