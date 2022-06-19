Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $18,238,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $298.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

