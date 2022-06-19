Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 223,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

NSRGY stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.91.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

