Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 30,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

