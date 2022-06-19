Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $234.72 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.45 and its 200-day moving average is $234.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

