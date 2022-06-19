Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,262,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,454,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,222,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

