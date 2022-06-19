Murphy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,230 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

TSLA stock opened at $650.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $808.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $909.05. The stock has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $608.88 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

