Multiplier Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (MXX)

Multiplier (MXX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $454,709.91 and approximately $1,074.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.03 or 0.01171865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00088140 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 186,586,282 coins and its circulating supply is 136,285,749 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.