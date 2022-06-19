Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Lessened by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.49 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

