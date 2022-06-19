Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.5% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,984,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,838 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after acquiring an additional 923,661 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. 3,794,782 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45.

