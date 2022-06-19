Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,983. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $219.31 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.82.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

