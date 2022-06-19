Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $321,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Anthem by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,854,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.41.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $10.44 on Friday, reaching $444.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,182. The company has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $497.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.52. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

