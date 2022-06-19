Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $214,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.84. 6,834,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.09.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

