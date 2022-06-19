Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.88. 7,577,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average is $93.88.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

