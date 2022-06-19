Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys 183 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after acquiring an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.45. 6,079,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,690. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.57 and its 200 day moving average is $242.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.