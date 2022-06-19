Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,598 BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYMU stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $21.36. 118,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.