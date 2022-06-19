MONK (MONK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,849.00

MONK (MONK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 48.6% against the dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $9,849.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000329 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

