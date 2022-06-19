Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MDLZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.55.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

