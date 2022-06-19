Mint Club (MINT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $723,408.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $723,408.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

