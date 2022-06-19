Mina Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003054 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $339.53 million and $25.98 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.00963690 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00090904 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012935 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 552,399,210 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars.

