MILC Platform Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (MLT)

MILC Platform (MLT) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One MILC Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MILC Platform has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. MILC Platform has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $140,611.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.02297717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00106416 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00093181 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013390 BTC.

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

