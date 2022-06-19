MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $534.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $167.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.63.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 716.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

