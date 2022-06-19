Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 429.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 103,831 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 21.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 251,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 45,039 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,124 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,948 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

