Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $20,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.31.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $120.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

