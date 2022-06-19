Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 8,400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

