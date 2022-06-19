Meyer Handelman Co. Has $49.09 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 1.9% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.11% of McKesson worth $49,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 121.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,576,000 after buying an additional 148,042 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 15.8% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK opened at $300.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.22.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,267 shares of company stock worth $27,831,751. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.